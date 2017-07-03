NEWS
Monday July 3 2017
Man Utd must raise Perisic bid
By Football Italia staff

Manchester United have contacted Inter again today for Ivan Perisic, but are still nowhere near the €50m minimum, claim Sky Sport Italia.

The Croatia international is eager to join Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, but the club balanced the books and is under no pressure to sell.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Manchester United resumed negotiations on Monday and raised the original €40m proposal.

However, it is still not enough for the Nerazzurri, who won’t budge for under €50m and may well want bonuses on top of that.

New Coach Luciano Spalletti wants to use Perisic in his team and owners Suning Group will only sell on their terms.

