Sevilla closer to Muriel

By Football Italia staff

Sevilla are offering €22m plus bonuses for Sampdoria striker Luis Muriel and the player reportedly prefers Spain to Everton.

According to Sky Sport Italia and Marca, the Colombia international is getting closer to his next destination this summer.

It’s believed Sevilla have raised their proposal to €22m plus performance-related bonuses.

This is close to the €25-30m asking price from Samp and could lead to a deal.

Above all, Muriel is more inclined towards joining Sevilla than Everton, where he’d be following in the footsteps of another Colombian forward, Carlos Bacca.