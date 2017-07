Zenit outbid Roma for Foyth

By Football Italia staff

Zenit St Petersburg have out-bid Roma for Estudiantes defender Juan Marcos Foyth, offering €11m.

The centre-back has been earmarked as a likely successor to Antonio Rudiger, who is heading towards Chelsea.

It had been reported over the last couple of days that a deal was likely for €9m.

According to Global Deportivo, Zenit have erupted into the race with a new proposal worth €11m.

Foyth is still only 19 years old and is also of interest to Tottenham Hotspur.