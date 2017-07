Inter ask Chelsea for Christensen

By Football Italia staff

Inter have asked Chelsea for Danish international defender Andreas Christensen after his loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Sky Sport Italia claim the Nerazzurri asked after the availability of the 21-year-old centre-back.

He already has 11 senior caps to his name for Denmark and joined the Chelsea academy in 2012.

Christensen spent the last two years on loan in Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Last season he managed 43 competitive games for the club, scoring four goals.