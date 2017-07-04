‘Calhanoglu a top signing’

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan Coach Fatih Terim believes Hakan Calahanoglu is “a top signing” for his old club.

The Rossoneri officially confirmed the signing of the midfielder from Bayer Leverkusen yesterday, in a deal thought to be worth €20m plus bonuses.

Terim was briefly Coach of the Diavolo in 2001 and is currently in charge of the Turkish national team, and he believes his former club have pulled off a coup.

“He’s already a very mature player, despite his young age,” Terim said of the 23-year-old.

“He’s a calm type, but also a true fighter with a great sense of professionalism. He’s focused on training and he gives everything in the game.

“I think I can say he’s very dependable in his private life, he’s a very disciplined lad.

“He’s a team player, he gives his all for his teammates no matter what system he’s deployed in.

“Beyond his undisputed talent, his versatility and sense of sacrifice are real values for whoever coaches him.

“He’s a midfielder with great attacking features, he can play in the centre or on the wing. He has a great shot, and that’s why he contributes in the last third, but he’s also generous in assisting his teammates.

“I think he’ll easily adapt to Italian football and the demands of [Coach Vincenzo] Montella and Milan. In fact, I think the Rossoneri will have the chance to improve even more.

“I’ll say this today: he’ll give a lot to the team and to the attack. He’s demonstrate quickly that he’s a great player and a top signing.”