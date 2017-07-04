NEWS
Tuesday July 4 2017
Roma consider Clichy, Navas
By Football Italia staff

Roma are reportedly looking at former Manchester City pair Gael Clichy and Jesus Navas.

Both players were released by the English club at the end of last season, as Pep Guardiola looks to overhaul his squad.

Defender Clichy is in Istanbul for talks with İstanbul Başakşehir, but Corriere dello Sport reports that he has also been approached by Roma.

However, the 31-year-old’s wage demands were too high for the Giallorossi, so he’s have to lower his price if any deal were to be done.

Sporting director Monchi is also thought to be considering Jesus Navas for the right wing, but has been unconvinced by Rachid Ghezzal.

