Inter could move for Fazio

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Inter could move for Roma centre-back Federico Fazio, who would cost around €7m.

The centre-back spent last season on loan with the Giallorossi, who then signed him outright for €3.2m.

However, Tuttosport believes his characteristics don’t suit Coach Eusebio Di Francesco’s style of play, as he wants to play with narrow lines and a high defence.

Inter are still looking to strengthen and the back, and the newspaper reports that Fazio could represent a low-cost option.

His form was revived under Luciano Spalletti in Rome, and he’d be available for €6m-€7m.