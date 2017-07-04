Conti to Milan delayed

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Conti’s move to Milan isn’t likely this week, as Atalanta still have to find a replacement.

The Orobici abandoned a move for Thomas Foket of Gent when his medicals flagged-up a problem.

The 22-year-old would have replaced Conti at right wing-back, allowing the Italian international to complete his €25m move to Milan.

Despite reports he was close to Nice, Gazzetta della Sport believes Atalanta will complete a deal for Timothy Castagne of Genk.

However, that deal won’t be completed before Sunday, meaning Conti will have to wait until next week to finally make the move to San Siro.