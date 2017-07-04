Cassano set for Cagliari?

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Cassano is reportedly in advanced talks with Cagliari, but they have to sell a striker first.

FantAntonio hasn’t played for over a year after being frozen out by Sampdoria, then released, but he has been working to keep his fitness up.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the striker’s athletic coach Agostino Tibaudi approached the Isolani several weeks ago to discuss the possibility of a move.

The response from the Sardinian side was positive, and Cassano wouldn’t ask for too high a salary for what is likely to be his last contract.

However, before the 34-year-old can sign, Cagliari will have offload one of Niccolò Giannetti or Federico Melchiorri.