Feyenoord take Diks on loan

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have officially confirmed that Kevin Diks has been sent on loan to Feyenoord for the season.

The right-back joined the Viola last summer, but made just two Serie A appearances before being loaned back to Vitesse.

The 20-year-old’s loan spell ended on June 30, but he will make an immediate return to the Netherlands.

“ACF Fiorentina announces that it has sold the player Kevin Diks to Feyenoord Rotterdam on a temporary basis,” a short statement on the club’s website confirmed.

Diks has been capped at Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 level by the Netherlands, but it yet to feature for the senior team.