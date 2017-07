Ajax: ‘Sanchez costs €40m. Tete…’

By Football Italia staff

Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars warns Inter target Davinson Sanchez “won’t leave for less than €40m” and says they haven’t spoken about Tete.

The Nerazzurri have been linked with both players, with both 21-year-olds key members of the side which reached the Europa League final.

“Sanchez won’t leave for less than €40m,” Overmars warned, speaking to the Telegraaf.

“Tete? Inter haven’t spoken to us, maybe they’ve done it through his agent, Mino Raiola…”