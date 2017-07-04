NEWS
Tuesday July 4 2017
Serie A fixtures on July 26
By Football Italia staff

The Serie A fixture list for the 2017-18 season is expected to be drawn up on July 26.

According to the latest reports, the Lega Serie A will hold the ceremony to pick the calendar on July 26, although the location is not yet confirmed.

The season is due to kick off on the weekend of August 20.

It’ll come to a close on May 20, 2018.

There will be midweek rounds on September 20, October 25 and April 18.

This term, there will be no Christmas break, but there is a pause on the weekend of January 14.

