Marchetti walks out on Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Federico Marchetti is likely to leave Lazio after failing to attend pre-season medical tests today.

The Aquile reunited at the Paideia clinic this morning for the traditional battery of tests with the medical staff.

However, Marchetti was not present and reports are increasing he won’t be a part of the training camp in Auronzo di Cadore either.

The goalkeeper has been pushed to the sidelines by a series of injury problems and the rise of Albania international Thomas Strakosha.

Aged 34, he is going into the final year of his contract and the rapport between player and club has broken down.