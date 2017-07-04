NEWS
Tuesday July 4 2017
Napoli meeting for Berardi
By Football Italia staff

Multiple sources claim Napoli have contacted Sassuolo to ask about bringing in Domenico Berardi, but only from June 2018.

The Italy Under-21 international has been linked with numerous clubs this summer, including Inter and Eusebio Di Francesco’s Roma.

According to Sky Sport Italia and Sportitalia, Napoli have entered the race with today’s meeting between director Cristiano Giuntoli and Berardi’s agent.

The plan would be to get a deal in place ahead of next summer, leaving him to develop for another season at the Mapei Stadium.

Sassuolo want a huge transfer fee, above €50m, but the Partenopei could include striker Duvan Zapata as part of any transfer.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies