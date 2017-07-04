Napoli meeting for Berardi

By Football Italia staff

Multiple sources claim Napoli have contacted Sassuolo to ask about bringing in Domenico Berardi, but only from June 2018.

The Italy Under-21 international has been linked with numerous clubs this summer, including Inter and Eusebio Di Francesco’s Roma.

According to Sky Sport Italia and Sportitalia, Napoli have entered the race with today’s meeting between director Cristiano Giuntoli and Berardi’s agent.

The plan would be to get a deal in place ahead of next summer, leaving him to develop for another season at the Mapei Stadium.

Sassuolo want a huge transfer fee, above €50m, but the Partenopei could include striker Duvan Zapata as part of any transfer.