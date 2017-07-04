Muriel to Sevilla imminent

By Football Italia staff

Luis Muriel’s transfer from Sampdoria to Sevilla is believed to be imminent for €22m plus performance-related bonuses, beating Everton.

The Colombia international was put on the market after scoring 13 goals with nine assists in 33 competitive games last term.

According to Estadio Deportivo among other sources in Italy, the deal with Sevilla is practically done and the announcement could be this evening.

The 26-year-old just needs to undergo a medical and sign the four-year contract with option for a further season.

Everton had also been interested, but ultimately Muriel preferred a move to La Liga.