Is Donnarumma deal done?

By Football Italia staff

There are multiple reports Milan agreed a new €6m per year contract with Gianluigi Donnarumma, but also rumours of problems with agent Mino Raiola.

Last night Sky Sport Italia, Sportitalia, La Gazzetta dello Sport and others all had the same story: a new five-year deal was worked out for €6m per year.

It’d include a €100m release clause, although that would drop to €50m should Milan fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The Rossoneri would also sign his older brother, Antonio, who is also a goalkeeper and currently playing for Greek side Asteris Tripolis, on a contract worth €1m per year.

However, today there are various reports going around of extreme tension between Donnarumma’s family and agent Raiola.

Metropolis, Radio Rossonera and others continue to suggest Raiola was desperate to drag the 18-year-old away from Milan, pushing for a transfer to Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

Rai Sport even claim Raiola is prepared to reject the latest contract offer and won’t let Donnarumma sign without a fight.

It seems as if father Alfonso and brother Antonio were unhappy with the way Raiola handled the whole affair.

There are reports Donnarumma has delayed his exams again so that he can get the Milan situation sorted out with a meeting today.

His family arrived in the city last night and are staying at an apartment provided for them by the club.

The Rossoneri begin pre-season training tomorrow and will hold a Press conference.