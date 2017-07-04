Official: Rizzoli new Serie A designator

By Football Italia staff

It is now official that Nicola Rizzoli is retiring a year early as a referee to become the new Serie A designator, with Emidio Morganti for Serie B.

Aged 45, Rizzoli technically wouldn’t be forced to hang up his whistle until 2018.

However, he has opted to quit on the field duties early and has been appointed new refereeing designator for Serie A.

Rizzoli replaces previous incumbent Domenico Messina.

Morganti takes on that role for Serie B games, while Matteo Trefoloni assigns officials for Serie D.

Antonio Giannoccaro remains in his position with Lega Pro.

Alfredo Trentalange has been confirmed as responsible for training referees.