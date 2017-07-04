Bernardeschi agent meets Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Federico Bernardeschi’s agent is meeting with Fiorentina today, where he’s expected to reject a new contract and demand a transfer to Juventus.

The Italy international’s stock has risen spectacularly over the last season and his performances in the European Under-21 Championship.

His current contract runs to June 2019 and it has been clear for some time that he does not intend to sign a new deal.

Bernardeschi’s agent, Beppe Bozzo, is meeting with Viola director Pantaleo Corvino this afternoon and it’s widely reported the message will be one of no renewal.

Although clubs such as Inter, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are also interested in Bernardeschi, Juventus are the favourites for his signature.

The asking price is €50m and the proposal so far is €40m plus a player, most likely Stefano Sturaro.