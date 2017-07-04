Juventus play Spurs at Wembley

By Football Italia staff

Juventus will face Tottenham Hotspur in a summer friendly at Wembley Stadium on August 5.

The match is set to kick off at the legendary London venue at 17.30 UK time (16.30 GMT).

It’ll be the final Spurs game before the start of the Premier League season.

“This match will form an important part of our preparations, particularly with the Premier League season starting just a week later,” manager Mauricio Pochettino told the official club website.

“We met Juventus in Australia during pre-season last year and it was a highly competitive game, very useful for us, and we expect a similar game this year at Wembley.”