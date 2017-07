Sampdoria sell Hromada

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria have officially sold Jakub Hromada to Slavia Prague and loaned Wladimiro Falcone to Bassano Virtus.

It’s a permanent transfer for 21-year-old midfielder Hromada, who had joined the Samp youth academy from Juventus.

Following loan spells at Pro Vercelli, FK Senica and Viktoria Plzen, he has been sold to Slavia Prague.

Goalkeeper Falcone is 22 and just returned from another loan at Livorno.