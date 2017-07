De Guzman close to Eintracht

By Football Italia staff

Jonathan De Guzman is close to leaving Napoli for a move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 29-year-old Dutch international is still under contract with the Partenopei until June 2018, but is not part of Coach Maurizio Sarri’s plans.

He has been loaned out to Carpi and then Chievo, struggling for playing time there too.

According to Sky Sport Italia and German site Kicker, De Guzman is in advanced negotiations with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.