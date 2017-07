Inter swoop for Cecchini

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly on the verge of completing a €3.5m swoop for Banfield midfielder Emanuel Cecchini, who’ll then be loaned to Genoa.

The 20-year-old scored three goals in 24 Primera Division appearances this season.

According to reports in Argentina and Italy, a deal is very close for $4m (approximately €3.5m) and ‘El Taladro’ is on his way to Italy.

However, Sky Sport Italia also suggest he’ll immediately be loaned out to fellow Serie A side Genoa to gain experience.