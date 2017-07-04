Kalinic: 'I want Milan move'

By Football Italia staff

After Fiorentina director Pantaleo Corvino declared he would “not even listen” to the Milan offer, Nikola Kalinic asked to join the Rossoneri.

Technical director Corvino spoke to the media including Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium following today’s meeting with Federico Bernardeschi’s agent.

He confirmed Bernardeschi and Borja Valero had requested transfers, but insisted Kalinic was off limits.

“Milan made us an offer for Kalinic, but we turned it down. I didn’t even want to listen to it, nor sit down at the table. I told them to think about other players. As far as we are concerned, he is not for sale.”

The striker does not appear to agree with this scenario and moments later sent a message to Sky Sport Italia himself.

“Thank you Fiorentina for these two years and the opportunity you gave to me. I know that Milan want me and this is a great chance. I want a step up in my career.

“I consider my era at Fiorentina to be over. I want to join Milan.”

Croatia international Kalinic joined Fiorentina for €5.5m from Dnipro in the summer of 2015.

The 29-year-old is under contract until 2019 and last season scored 20 goals with four assists in 42 competitive games.

It had been reported the Tuscans were asking for €30m and so far the offer was just over €20m.