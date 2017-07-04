Juve prepare Bernardeschi bid

By Football Italia staff

After Fiorentina confirmed Federico Bernardeschi put in a transfer request, Juventus dive in with an offer of €40m plus bonuses and a player.

“(Agent Beppe) Bozzo told us that Bernardeschi has no intention of renewing his contract, despite a very important proposal on the table. He wants to leave,” Viola director Pantaleo Corvino told reporters this afternoon.

This was the long-awaited opening Juventus were hoping for and they are reportedly ready to spring into action.

There is already a bid lined up for €40m plus bonuses and a player, likely to be either Stefano Sturaro or Tomas Rincon.

Fiorentina’s asking price for the 23-year-old was believed to be €50m.

Juve remain the favourites, also thanks to the intentions of the player himself, but Inter, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also contenders.

Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Milan could also step up for the Italy international.

Bernardeschi primarily plays on the right wing, but can also be a trequartista, a central midfielder or go on the left.

During the European Under-21 Championship, he played as a support striker on a few occasions for Italy.

Last season he scored 14 goals with five assists in 42 competitive games for Fiorentina.