Nice talks for Lichtsteiner

By Football Italia staff

Juventus right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner is reportedly in negotiations to join Mario Balotelli at Nice.

The Swiss international’s contract is due to expire in June 2018 and he had already been close to a move away to Inter last summer.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Lichtsteiner has received an offer from Ligue 1 surprise outfit OGC Nice and is giving it some serious consideration.

His representatives are expected to meet with Nice directors over the next few days, primarily to ask if he’ll be given regular playing time.

The 33-year-old has been in Turin since 2011 and last season contributed one goal and four assists in 30 competitive appearances.