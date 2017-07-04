Sevilla close on Jovetic

By Football Italia staff

Sevilla are close to a permanent deal for Stevan Jovetic, according to Spanish reports, paying Inter around €12m.

The Montenegro international had spent the last six months at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on loan with an option to buy.

Although the Spaniards wanted to keep hold of Jovetic, they were not prepared to pay the full agreed-upon €15m option.

Over the last few days, Los Nervionenses pledged to raise the €9m offer if they were able to raise funds from the transfer market.

Estadio Deportivo claim that Sevilla can now bid €12m thanks to the likely sale of Vitolo.

Another option would be Steven N’Zonzi, as the Corriere dello Sport notes today that Inter are ready to pay the €40m release clause for the midfielder.

If they included Jovetic as part of the transfer, it would mean a significant reduction on his price-tag.