Agent: 'Rui minimal distance'

By Football Italia staff

Mario Rui is on the verge of a transfer from Roma to Napoli, confirmed his agent. “It’s a minimal distance, but I think it’ll be completed next week.”

The full-back is eager for a reunion with his former Empoli Coach Maurizio Sarri.

According to the latest reports, it's down to the details over bonuses now with a €9m fixed fee on the table.

“There’s about €1-1.5m in the balance. It’s a minimal distance, but one of the two clubs has to make the decisive step to close the deal,” agent Mario Giuffredi told TMW Radio.

“I hope this will be the week, but I don’t think everything can be done by Friday. I think it’ll be completed next week.

“A month ago we thought that Rui would stay at Roma and play with the Giallorossi, but then Napoli made a determined approach via the director of sport, Coach and President.

“The club made a very important offer for the player, proving their intention to sign Mario Rui, and that’s where everything changed. The Azzurri really believe in his abilities.”