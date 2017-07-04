SPAL ask Zenit for Hernani

By Football Italia staff

Newly-promoted SPAL have made a surprising attempt to sign Brazilian midfielder Hernani on loan from Zenit St Petersburg.

SPAL won the Serie B championship last season, earning their first top flight campaign in almost 50 years, and have been very active on the market to reinforce their squad.

According to Sky Sport Italia, their directors met with Zenit today to discuss taking Hernani on loan.

The 23-year-old only joined Zenit from Atletico Paranaense in January for €8m and made just nine competitive appearances.

A loan may well be possible, but an issue might be presented by his €1.2m per year wages.