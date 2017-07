Plizzari set for Ternana

By Football Italia staff

Milan have agreed terms with teenage goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari to renew his contract, then join Ternana on loan.

The 17-year-old, fresh from the Under-20 World Cup bronze medal with Italy, came up through the Rossoneri youth academy.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Plizzari today agreed to sign a new three-year contract with Milan.

He’ll then go out on loan to Serie B side Ternana for one season.