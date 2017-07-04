Rudiger to Chelsea, Manolas PSG?

By Football Italia staff

With Antonio Rudiger heading to Chelsea for €35m plus €4m bonuses, his Roma teammate Kostas Manolas is now targeted by Paris Saint-Germain.

It’s widely reported in Italy that the Rudiger deal is done and could even be announced this evening, although the Germany international’s vacation in America post-Confederations Cup may well postpone that until Thursday.

Roma’s sales aren’t over yet, as Manolas is also now at the centre of a new bid, having rejected Zenit St Petersburg at the last minute.

According to le10sport.com in France and Italy’s Corriere dello Sport, Paris Saint-Germain have approached the Giallorossi to ask for Manolas.

The Greek international had been due to join Zenit for €30m plus bonuses and a similar expenditure would be needed for PSG.