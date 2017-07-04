NEWS
Tuesday July 4 2017
Rudiger to Chelsea, Manolas PSG?
By Football Italia staff

With Antonio Rudiger heading to Chelsea for €35m plus €4m bonuses, his Roma teammate Kostas Manolas is now targeted by Paris Saint-Germain.

It’s widely reported in Italy that the Rudiger deal is done and could even be announced this evening, although the Germany international’s vacation in America post-Confederations Cup may well postpone that until Thursday.

Roma’s sales aren’t over yet, as Manolas is also now at the centre of a new bid, having rejected Zenit St Petersburg at the last minute.

According to le10sport.com in France and Italy’s Corriere dello Sport, Paris Saint-Germain have approached the Giallorossi to ask for Manolas.

The Greek international had been due to join Zenit for €30m plus bonuses and a similar expenditure would be needed for PSG.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies