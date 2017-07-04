De Sanctis to join Roma staff

By Football Italia staff

Monaco goalkeeper Morgan De Sanctis is expected to join Roma as a member of staff this summer.

The 40-year-old has hung up his gloves and is preparing for a life beyond the goalmouth.

According to Pagine Romaniste, it’ll be at Roma as club manager, connecting the squad to the directors and staff.

However, it’s claimed De Sanctis won’t take part in the pre-season training camp at Pinzolo, nor their summer tour of the US.

He will remain in Montecarlo until the end of July for personal reasons.

This is a return for De Sanctis, who wore the Roma jersey from 2013 to 2016.