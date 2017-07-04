Maradona: 'Napoli can win Scudetto'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Armando Maradona said Lorenzo Insigne can take his Number 10 Napoli jersey “if he scores more goals than me! This can be the right season for the Scudetto.”

The legend flew in this evening and will become an honorary citizen of Naples in a ceremony tomorrow evening.

“I’ve been a citizen since the first moment I pulled on the Number 10 jersey,” said El Pibe de Oro at a Press conference.

“I thank my teammates, without whom I wouldn’t be here today and we wouldn’t have won all that we won. I dedicate this citizenship to my mother, my father and all the Neapolitans.

“Tomorrow will be an unforgettable day for me. I also want to point out that those who said I am here for money are lying. I earned my status as a Neapolitan on the field, ok?

“I’d like to find the person who said I came here to earn €230,000 and I’d spit in his face!”

Maradona was asked if current star and local lad Insigne should be awarded the Number 10 jersey next season.

“If he scores more goals than me, then he can wear it! I hope this can be the right season for the Scudetto, as they have the right experience now not to drop the points where they did last time. If they hadn’t done that, we’d have been champions already.

“I think this is the right moment for Maurizio Sarri, Pepe Reina, Insigne, Dries Mertens and all the others. They can prove that Napoli can win the Scudetto.

“Many generations have passed since my day. Now the Dads have to find videos of my goals to play to their sons. Even the youngest kids know me in Naples and that makes me very proud.”

If Insigne is a long way off beating Maradona’s scoring record for Napoli, then Marek Hamsik is on the verge of achieving it.

“I hope he does! The record is there to be beaten. I hope he scores many goals and helps Napoli to win, so I can send my congratulations.”