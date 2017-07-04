Aurier flies out for Juventus?

By Football Italia staff

While Real Madrid want €30m for Danilo, there are reports PSG right-back Serge Aurier is travelling to Turin for Juventus talks.

The Bianconeri need someone to replace Dani Alves, who terminated his contract early by mutual consent and is heading to Manchester City.

It seems clear the first choice is Danilo, but the offer of €22m is far below Real Madrid’s €35m asking price for the Brazilian.

Aurier was the alternative and, according to Footmercato.net, these negotiations are progressing much more rapidly.

They claim the 24-year-old is eager to make the move and even flew out to Turin in order to speed the process up.

He arrived at Paris Saint-Germain in 2015, but has been pushed to the sidelines by a combination of factors, including the form of Thomas Meunier and his own lack of judgement.

Aurier was famously frozen out after publishing a video full of insults towards Coach Laurent Blanc and his PSG teammates, but was forgiven and welcomed back into the fold after his apology.