Conti: 'Milan is a dream'

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta wing-back Andrea Conti confirms “Milan is a dream and I’d be prepared to forego a summer holiday to make this move happen.”

The Italy Under-21 international has made no secret of his desire to join the Rossoneri.

Although the clubs have agreed terms for circa €22m plus bonuses, Atalanta won’t sell until they have found a suitable replacement.

“Milan is a dream and I hope to wear the Rossoneri jersey in this coming season,” Conti told TMW Radio.

“I don’t know when the deal will be closed, you’d have to ask my agent and the two clubs, as it doesn’t depend on me.

“I’d be prepared to forego a summer holiday to make this move happen.”