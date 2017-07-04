Sneijder turns to MLS

By Football Italia staff

The Wesley Sneijder situation has taken another twist, as after Sampdoria and Milan links, he now seems inclined towards Major League Soccer.

Dutch international Sneijder is set to terminate his Galatasaray contract by mutual consent.

He had offered his services to Sampdoria, as confirmed by his agent, but the Blucerchiati turned him down because he’d clash with incoming trequartista Josip Ilicic.

When Ilicic suddenly snubbed Samp and underwent a medical with Atalanta instead, the Genoa side went back to Sneijder, but it was apparently too late.

Sky Sport Italia claim Sneijder was hurt by their attitude and no longer wants to join them.

Milan were another option, but the Rossoneri are trying to lower the average age of their squad and are not enthusiastic about the ex-Inter star arriving.

It’s now reported that Sneijder is prepared to go back to his original plan of a transfer to America.

Los Angeles FC had long been linked, but LA Galaxy and Montreal Impact have also now made approaches.