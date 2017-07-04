NEWS
Tuesday July 4 2017
Suso: 'I'm staying at Milan'
By Football Italia staff

Suso assures he is “very happy at Milan and will certainly remain here,” despite interest from Roma and Napoli.

“I haven’t signed a contract renewal yet, but I am very happy at Milan, this is my team, my family is happy and I will certainly remain here,” said the Spaniard during the Sportitalia Awards.

“I want to thank all the fans, because it was a great year and they were wonderful.”

The Rossoneri are revamping their squad under the new owners, bringing in the likes of Andre Silva, Hakan Calhanoglu, Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez.

“We are back in Europe and the club is building a great squad. We can do better than last season and with more talented players throughout, it’ll be easier to play and win. We’ll see what happens.” 

