Tuesday July 4 2017
Serie B play-off rules changed
By Football Italia staff

Serie B rules have been changed again, as there must be a 15-point gap between third and fourth place to avoid the play-offs.

Last season, the play-offs were almost scrapped entirely, as there were nine points separating third from fourth in the final table.

That was just one point off the limit, which would’ve sent the top three into Serie A directly rather than just the top two.

With that in mind, Serie B clubs voted today to change the rules, increasing the cut-off to 15 points rather than 10.

It will therefore be extremely unlikely that the play-offs become unnecessary in 2017-18.

However, the relegation play-outs rule will remain the same, so these only take place if there is a maximum of five points separating fourth from bottom with the last three teams.

