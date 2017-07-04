Castagne to Atalanta frees Conti

Atalanta are on the verge of securing Timothy Castagne from Genk, thereby freeing Andrea Conti to join Milan.

The Bergamo club wants to have a replacement right-back in place before releasing Conti to San Siro.

“If Atalanta had signed Thomas Foket from KAA Gent, then Conti’s transfer would already have happened,” noted agent Mario Giuffredi today on TMW Radio.

“It’s a matter of days, any day now can be the right one.”

According to Sky Sport Italia, that day is imminent, because the Orobici are very close to sealing a deal for Castagne.

Nice had been tracking the player, but Atalanta appear to be moving towards the transfer and he could undergo a medical tomorrow.

There’s another reason to hope Conti can come to Milan at last, as the Rossoneri have convinced Sassuolo to terminate the loan agreement for Matteo Pessina so he can join Atalanta instead.