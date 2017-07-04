Roma have reportedly contacted Dinamo Kiev to ask for Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko, in case Gregoire Defrel falls through.
Sky Sport Italia note that the Giallorossi have offered €18m for Sassuolo striker Defrel, but the asking price is €25m and they face competition from Leicester City.
Sportitalia therefore note that Roma have approached Dinamo Kiev for Yarmolenko, who would be available for €17m plus bonuses.
The main sticking point is represented by his wages, as the Ukraine international earns €2m per year and wants at least €3m plus bonuses – beyond the Olimpico club’s salary cap.
The 27-year-old has been at Dinamo Kiev for a decade and scored 29 goals in 69 senior caps for Ukraine.
He plays primarily on the right flank, so would be a replacement for Mohamed Salah.