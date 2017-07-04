Roma ask for Yarmolenko

By Football Italia staff

Roma have reportedly contacted Dinamo Kiev to ask for Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko, in case Gregoire Defrel falls through.

Sky Sport Italia note that the Giallorossi have offered €18m for Sassuolo striker Defrel, but the asking price is €25m and they face competition from Leicester City.

Sportitalia therefore note that Roma have approached Dinamo Kiev for Yarmolenko, who would be available for €17m plus bonuses.

The main sticking point is represented by his wages, as the Ukraine international earns €2m per year and wants at least €3m plus bonuses – beyond the Olimpico club’s salary cap.

The 27-year-old has been at Dinamo Kiev for a decade and scored 29 goals in 69 senior caps for Ukraine.

He plays primarily on the right flank, so would be a replacement for Mohamed Salah.