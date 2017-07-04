NEWS
Tuesday July 4 2017
Aurier agent met with Juventus
By Football Italia staff

Serge Aurier’s agent was in a meeting with Juventus today, as they continue to track the PSG right-back in case Real Madrid don’t lower Danilo’s asking price.

Footmercato claimed this evening that Aurier himself was flying out to Turin for negotiations.

While that is possible, what Sky Sport Italia did confirm with video footage was the presence of agent Stephane Courbis outside the Juventus headquarters in Milan today.

Not only is Aurier cheaper than Danilo (€25m compared to the €30m Real Madrid price-tag), he also won’t take up a non-EU place in the squad.

Juve are hoping to perform a double swoop on Paris Saint-Germain for both Aurier and midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

