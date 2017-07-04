New Man Utd Perisic bid rejected

By Football Italia staff

Inter have today rejected another Manchester United offer for Ivan Perisic, at €45m plus bonuses, as they want closer to €55m.

Sky Sport Italia claim this evening that Jose Mourinho’s side again failed to get close enough to the asking price.

The proposal put forward on Tuesday was worth €45m (£39.5m) plus performance-related bonuses.

However, Inter reiterated they won’t budge for less than €50m (£43.9m) and that’s only as a fixed sum, because with bonuses it’d be closer to €55m (£48.3m).

The Nerazzurri balanced the books ahead of Financial Fair Play deadlines and are backed by Chinese giants Suning Group, so are under no pressure whatsoever to sell.