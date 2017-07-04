NEWS
Tuesday July 4 2017
New Man Utd Perisic bid rejected
By Football Italia staff

Inter have today rejected another Manchester United offer for Ivan Perisic, at €45m plus bonuses, as they want closer to €55m.

Sky Sport Italia claim this evening that Jose Mourinho’s side again failed to get close enough to the asking price.

The proposal put forward on Tuesday was worth €45m (£39.5m) plus performance-related bonuses.

However, Inter reiterated they won’t budge for less than €50m (£43.9m) and that’s only as a fixed sum, because with bonuses it’d be closer to €55m (£48.3m).

The Nerazzurri balanced the books ahead of Financial Fair Play deadlines and are backed by Chinese giants Suning Group, so are under no pressure whatsoever to sell.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies