Tuesday July 4 2017
Bernardeschi agreed Juve terms
By Football Italia staff

Federico Bernardeschi told Fiorentina he wanted a transfer today and it’s already reported he has agreed personal terms with Juventus.

Director Pantaleo Corvino confirmed today that Bernardeschi won’t sign the contract extension and has asked to leave.

While Inter, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and others are interested in the 23-year-old Italy international, most sources are confident he’s got his sights set on Juventus.

Sky Sport Italia claim this evening that Bernardeschi has already agreed personal terms with Juve, a five-year contract worth €4m per season plus performance-related bonuses.

The two clubs have to reach an agreement now and Fiorentina want €40m plus €10m in various bonuses.

It’s reported the Bianconeri are offering €40m plus €2-3m in bonuses, although they could also include a player as part of the deal.

That would be Stefano Sturaro or Tomas Rincon.

