OM €20m not enough for Bacca

By Football Italia staff

Olympique Marseille have offered €20m for Carlos Bacca, but it’s reported Milan are holding out for €30m.

The Rossoneri have made it clear that Bacca is not part of Coach Vincenzo Montella’s plans this season.

Milan paid €30m to sign the Colombia international from Sevilla two years ago and want to make that back.

According to RMC radio in France, Marseille have put forward a bid worth €20m and Bacca is enthusiastic about the idea.

However, Milan continue to want €30m and believe they can wait it out this summer to get that sum.