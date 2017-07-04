NEWS
Tuesday July 4 2017
OM €20m not enough for Bacca
By Football Italia staff

Olympique Marseille have offered €20m for Carlos Bacca, but it’s reported Milan are holding out for €30m.

The Rossoneri have made it clear that Bacca is not part of Coach Vincenzo Montella’s plans this season.

Milan paid €30m to sign the Colombia international from Sevilla two years ago and want to make that back.

According to RMC radio in France, Marseille have put forward a bid worth €20m and Bacca is enthusiastic about the idea.

However, Milan continue to want €30m and believe they can wait it out this summer to get that sum.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies