Olympique Marseille have offered €20m for Carlos Bacca, but it’s reported Milan are holding out for €30m.
The Rossoneri have made it clear that Bacca is not part of Coach Vincenzo Montella’s plans this season.
Milan paid €30m to sign the Colombia international from Sevilla two years ago and want to make that back.
According to RMC radio in France, Marseille have put forward a bid worth €20m and Bacca is enthusiastic about the idea.
However, Milan continue to want €30m and believe they can wait it out this summer to get that sum.