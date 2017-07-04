Rudiger's Chelsea medical in LA

By Football Italia staff

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger will undergo his Chelsea medical in Los Angeles, claim Sky Sport Italia, so the announcement could be tomorrow.

It has already been widely reported in Italy that the deal between the clubs is done.

The Giallorossi will pocket €35m plus €4m in bonuses (a total of £34.2m).

Although there were suggestions Rudiger would come to London to undergo the medical, he has flown out to America on vacation after the Confederations Cup.

Sky Sport Italia note that doesn’t change the situation, because Rudiger is due to undergo a medical tonight in Los Angeles at a centre associated with Chelsea.

Despite Manchester City hopes, Italian media remain adamant that Rudiger should officially become a Chelsea player tomorrow or at the latest on Thursday.