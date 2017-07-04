Fassone confirms Donnarumma issue

Milan CEO Marco Fassone confirmed “we are very close to a deal with Gianluigi Donnarumma and his family,” but not with agent Mino Raiola.

The goalkeeper had turned down a contract renewal and his current deal is due to expire in June 2018.

This evening, Fassone spoke to the Corriere della Sera newspaper at the Sportitalia Awards and confirmed the rumours Raiola is holding up the signature of an extension.

“I had said that the Milan doors would be open should Gigio reconsider,” noted Fassone.

“He did reconsider and I get the feeling we are very close to a deal with the player and his family, even if we do not want to resort to other types of compromises.

“I think we are a day or two from the decision, which is down to the player.”

It was reported Raiola was stalling because he felt the release clauses (€100m, dropping to €50m if Milan fail to qualify for the Champions League) were too high.

“These decisions are never made just by the players. There are agents, in this case a very talented one who has his own ideas and convictions that are a little far away from ours, so I don’t know what the final decision will be.”

What of reports that Raiola is at loggerheads with Donnarumma’s family, specifically his father and brother, on how to deal with the situation?

“Until someone tells me otherwise, I do my negotiating with Mino, who I speak with several times a day. I repeat, I think that the part of the deal regarding the player and family is close, the other is more complicated.

“It is a large package deal involving retribution, benefits, clauses, a commission, possible clauses on future sales of the player.

“I have learned in these situations to approach them rationally, not with the gut. Gigio is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, so releasing him at the end of the season would be a huge loss.

“This is why I chose to resume talks, although at some point you have to draw a line and cannot go beyond healthy compromise.”