Roma all out for Lucas & Defrel?

By Football Italia staff

Roma are reportedly going all out to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura and Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Lucas in Roma’s “main objective for attack”, despite new boss Eusebio Di Francesco’s soft spot for Domenico Berardi and interest in Marseille’s Florian Thauvin.

The newspaper explains sporting director Monchi has already asked PSG Coach Unai Emery, whom he worked with at Sevilla, about the Brazilian’s availability.

It appears the French giants are demanding €30m for a player who has two years left on his contract, but Corriere notes he could accept a four-year contract worth €3.5m a season plus bonuses from the Giallorossi.

Roma could also complement his arrival with that of Defrel, who has been linked with the Lupi for some time now.

The forward has already been the subject of a €20m offer from Leicester City, but the publication claims he would be prepared to give up the Premier League in order to play in the Champions League.