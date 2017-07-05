Official: Atalanta sign Ilicic

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Josip Ilicic from Fiorentina for a reported €5.5m.

The deal was confirmed by Atalanta on Wednesday morning, although no details of his transfer have been disclosed.

Previous reports suggest the Orobici will pay an initial €5.5m for the Slovenian, which could rise depending on whether bonuses are met.

Ilicic will have also put pen to paper on a three-year contract with Atalanta after pulling out of a proposed switch to Sampdoria and infuriating the Blucerchiati in the process.

He scored 37 goals and assisted 19 in 138 official appearances for Fiorentina, whom he joined from Palermo in 2013.

