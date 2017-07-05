Fassone: Biglia on standby, Kalinic…

By Football Italia staff

Milan CEO Marco Fassone confirms Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia “is on standby” but admits his club “will leave Fiorentina alone” for Nikola Kalinic.

A fee is reportedly all that stands between Biglia and Milan, but a deal for Kalinic seems to be off after Fiorentina sporting director Pantaleo Corvino made it clear the striker would not be sold.

“We’d like to do other deals, but they mustn’t be forced,” Fassone told Corriere.it.

“Biglia’s on standby, but on Kalinic, we’ll leave Fiorentina alone for now. Besides, we already have a lot of strikers.”