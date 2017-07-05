Del Piero: Dybala for Juve No 10

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Del Piero says it is “strange” to see Juventus’ No 10 jersey vacant but would like to see it filled by Paulo Dybala.

Juve played without a designated 10 last season due to the departure of Paul Pogba, but while they have been linked with a self-proclaimed ‘fantasista’ in Federico Bernardeschi, Del Piero feels there is only one Bianconeri player currently worthy of the shirt.

“It’s strange not to see that jersey, even if the world has changed so much,” the iconic attacker told Calciomercato.com.

“Juve’s No 10 shirt is heavy and important: not just for me, but for Sivori, Platini, Baggio...

“I’d like Dybala to wear it, but he’s happy with 21, which is another number with history behind it.

“Bernardeschi? He would be a great signing. I like the attitude in his game because his technical characteristics and qualities are pretty clear.

“He’s a lad who has already shown to have great qualities and Juve has always been a very inviting environment, albeit a difficult and challenging one with big responsibilities, where you can only afford to go a bit wrong.”