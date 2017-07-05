Fassone: One more signing...

By Football Italia staff

Milan CEO Marco Fassone says the club “will draw a line and think about departures” after making one more signing.

Tuttomercatoweb believes the signing in question to be Atalanta right-back Andrea Conti after deals for Lucas Biglia and Nikola Kalinic went cold.

“I’d say we’ve already spent about €100m,” he told Corriere della Sera.

“Now I hope to sign another player. After that, we’ll draw a line and think about departures.

“A hypertrophic squad doesn’t help a Coach. Lastly, we’ll see what’s left of our budget.”